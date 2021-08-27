Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

