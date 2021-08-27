Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

