Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 96.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

