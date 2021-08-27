Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

