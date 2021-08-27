Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

