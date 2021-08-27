Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $180.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

