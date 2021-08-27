Appleton Group LLC Has $19.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 15.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. 634,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $109.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

