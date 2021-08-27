Appleton Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $104.10. 366,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

