Appleton Group LLC Purchases 5,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 15.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. 218,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.