Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.13. 21,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.