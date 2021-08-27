Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim Sells 14,063 Shares

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Helen Susan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Helen Susan Kim sold 508 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $15,255.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00.

Shares of AMTI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,404. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

