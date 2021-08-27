APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.01.
APT Systems Company Profile
