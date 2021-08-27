Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 22,982 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SPRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 148,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.