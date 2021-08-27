Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 22,982 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SPRO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 148,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
