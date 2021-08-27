Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Cap Achieves $20.59 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and approximately $125,783.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

