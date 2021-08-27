Aragon One Day Volume Reaches $13.53 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00010073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $193.60 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

