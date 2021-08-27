ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $932.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $932.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.40 million and the highest is $955.90 million. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

