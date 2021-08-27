Arcblock (ABT) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Arcblock has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.87 or 0.00763064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099899 BTC.

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

