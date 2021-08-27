ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
NYSE:MT opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
