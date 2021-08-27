ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

