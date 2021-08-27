Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $17.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $19.96 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $79.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 192.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $378,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

