Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $68,395.92 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $68,395.92 and approximately $713.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 66.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00153526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,679.84 or 1.01118048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.01036012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.93 or 0.06639980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,507,662 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

