Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $5,072,625.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

ANET stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.