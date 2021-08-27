Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 1,845 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,541,726.42.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $1,440,152.76.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.86. 358,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

