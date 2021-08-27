Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $9,252,750.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.86. 358,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

