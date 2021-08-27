Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

