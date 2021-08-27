Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

