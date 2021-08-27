Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.