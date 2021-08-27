Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 385.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

