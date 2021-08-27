Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Allegion stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,720. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

