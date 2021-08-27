Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,032 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

