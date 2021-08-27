Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,031 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

