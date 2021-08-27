Arizona State Retirement System Sells 848 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $125.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

