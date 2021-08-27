Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.73 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $180.05 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,531,840 coins and its circulating supply is 131,410,943 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

