ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,286 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.67% of CareDx worth $417,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,439 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

CDNA traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 356,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

