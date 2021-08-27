ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,591,626 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Skillz comprises approximately 1.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.21% of Skillz worth $534,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,234,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

