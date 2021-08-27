ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,404,812 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.58% of Nano Dimension worth $134,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635,738 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 132.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 697,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 397,903 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 5,275,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

