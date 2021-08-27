ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,020 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $357,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $124,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.92. 1,289,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

