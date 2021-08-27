ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for about 1.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.30% of Iridium Communications worth $543,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 572,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

