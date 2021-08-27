ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 11,295 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $172,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. 1,225,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,670.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

