ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,787,217 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.35% of Berkeley Lights worth $309,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 131.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,031. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.