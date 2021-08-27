ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,839,904 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.19% of 3D Systems worth $159,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,942. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

