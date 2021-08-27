ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 666,260 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 2.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Zoom Video Communications worth $1,419,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.81. 3,079,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.40.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

