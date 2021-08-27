ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,290 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Snap worth $150,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Snap by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,762,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

