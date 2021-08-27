ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,730 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for about 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of DocuSign worth $784,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DOCU stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.76. 1,258,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.88, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

