ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 2.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.16% of Twilio worth $1,467,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Twilio by 330.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,307,000 after purchasing an additional 552,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.25. 1,063,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

