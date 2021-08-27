ARK Investment Management LLC Has $193.59 Million Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 327,020 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 6.61% of NanoString Technologies worth $193,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,497. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 445,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

