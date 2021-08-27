ARK Investment Management LLC Has $235.07 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103,216 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roche worth $235,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 832,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.