ARK Investment Management LLC Has $260.75 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224,147 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $260,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 1,382,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.