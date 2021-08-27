ARK Investment Management LLC Has $276.61 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790,736 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of KE worth $276,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $105,944,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.88. 9,489,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

