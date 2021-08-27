ARK Investment Management LLC Has $294.20 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.20% of Accolade worth $294,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 398,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

