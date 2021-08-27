ARK Investment Management LLC Has $372.99 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,787 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.67% of Teradyne worth $372,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Teradyne stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

